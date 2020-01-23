DSWD warns public of bogus Malasakit recruitment scheme

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has warned the pubic of a bogus recruitment scheme that uses the name of the agency, Malasakit Center, and the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Coordinating Council (MRRD-NECC).

In an advisory, DSWD-7 Regional Director Rebecca Geamala said the new modus involved individuals who claim to be connected with the DSWD. They bring with them two forms: one bearing the logo of the Malasakit Center, and another that uses the name of the MRRD.

“The Department of Social Welfare and Development warns the public not to engage with people claiming to be from DSWD and bringing with them two kinds of forms: one bearing the Malasakit Center logo and the other one with MRRD logo to be filled out by their recruits,” Geamala said.

The “bogus” DSWD workers allegedly asked for a fee of P100 from their recruits in the town of Guindulman in Bohol province.

Geamala said their agency has nothing to do with any collection of any amount for the “membership” in Malasakit Center.

The social welfare chief also urged the public to immediately report to the police if people claiming to be from DSWD approach them in a similar fashion and ask money from them.

Malasakit Center is a healthcare aid “one-stop-shop” where indigent patients can seek financial assistance from government agencies such as the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), and the DSWD.

The Malasakit Center first opened at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), a regional hospital of the Department of Health (DOH) in Cebu. /bmjo