Confirmed: US voids Senator Bato dela Rosa’s visa

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa confirmed Wednesday that his US visa had been canceled.

Dela Rosa, in separate text messages to reporters, disclosed that his US visa had been canceled and was told to re-apply if he wants to secure a US visa again.

“Yes. They officially answered my official query,” he said when asked if he was able to confirm earlier reports about the cancellation of his US visa.

The senator said he received the official response of the US government to his query only last January 20.

It was not clear though as to when the US government voided his visa.

“No date given basta mag-apply lang daw ako uli kung gusto ko kasi the present visa was canceled,” he said in a separate text message.

(No date was given [they said] I just re-apply if I want [to obtain a US visa] because the present visa was canceled.)

The senator was prompted to inquire about the status of his US visa when rumors that it has been canceled circulated last month.

“I have heard rumors about it, but I have not received any official confirmation [from the US Embassy in Manila]. But I’m planning to send them a letter,” Dela Rosa said during that time.

The cancellation of his US visa was supposedly due to his role in President Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal war against illegal drugs.