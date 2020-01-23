Police: No record of alleged Baron Geisler punching incident at  Cebu hospital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Abellana Police Station said there are no records from their end to prove reports circulating online that Actor Baron Geisler allegedly punched a security guard in a hospital in Cebu City.

Police Major Elijsandro Quijano, chief of Abellana Police Station, told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview that they could not find the actor’s name on their records since Monday, January 20, and that the latter was not seen visiting their station.

“It was not reported in our station. It’s negative from our end. But we heard rumors — maybe these are just unofficial reports or plain rumors. Or maybe they settled it somewhere. But from the police’s end, we have no idea, and we cannot verify if these are indeed true,” Quijano said in Cebuano.

Based on the unofficial reports making the rounds on social media, Geisler reportedly punched a security guard while his wife was giving birth to their child in a privately owned hospital. CDN Digital will not disclose the name of the hospital until an official statement has been made.

Last Tuesday, January 21, the Geisler announced on his Instagram account that his wife — psychologist Jamie Evangelista — who is based in Cebu, had given birth to a baby girl whom they named Talitha Cumi. /dbs