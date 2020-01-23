outbrain

Suspected drug dealer nabbed with P1.2M shabu is a big player

By: Norman V. Mendoza January 23,2020 - 06:42 PM

Illegal drugs worth worth P1.5 million are confiscated from a Villagonzalo, Cebu City resident during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City on January 23, 2017. |Norman V. Mendoza

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The drug dealer caught by police at dawn today, January 23, in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City was  found to be a big player in the illegal drugs trade.

Ricky Polancos, 39, residing in Villagonzalo Street in Cebu City was arrested by the elements of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) and City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol during a buy-bust operation past 4 a.m. today.

Police recovered from Polancos an estimated 150 grams of suspected shabu (crystal methamphetamine) amounting to P1.2 million based on Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value.

Polancos’ driven APV Suzuki Van, who was alleged owned by his uncle, would be impounded under police custody as part of the evidence.

Police had traced some of Polancos’ drug deals from intelligence reports that he could dispose around a kilo per week.

His supply would just be picked up in any pre-arranged location in Cebu from another drug dealer said Oriol.

Police were conducting further inquiry about the main source of the supply by coordinating with PRO 7.

Polancos has been arrested in November last year for possession of illegal drugs, but he was able to post bail and his case is being heard at the court in Mandaue./dbs

