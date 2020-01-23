Cordova land price increases with expected opening of CCLEX next year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cordova is already feeling the economic impact that the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) is expected to bring on 2021.

Mayor Mary Therese Cho said on Thursday, January 22, 2020, during the progress visit on Shell Island, that a surprising increase in the land prices could be attributed to the CCLEX.

“Daghan kaayong mga kaayohan gidala nang third bridge sa atong lungsod. Daghang lungsod investments nisulod. Actually our market value sa among mga yuta ni times ten na,” she said.

(There are many benefits that the third bridge has brought to our town. There are many investments coming in. Actually, the market value of our lands have risen.)

Before the start of the construction of the CCLEX in 2018, the land price was only at most P500 per square meter, but in January 2020, the land has reached P5,000 per square meter.

This increase of land value in a short period of time puts Cordova in a demand in the market, a good pull for investments.

She expects Cordova to compete with its more developed neighbors in terms of economic viability once the bridge fully opens in 2021.

Linking the town to the center of Metro Cebu — Cebu City — would bring in more job opportunities, business prospects, and partnerships for the small town.

Cho said she was foreseeing that the bridge would play a vital role in the “economic boom” of Cordova.

Cho hopes that CCLEX will be partially finished by April 2021 in time of the celebration of the Quincentennial anniversary of Christianity and the heroism of Lapu-lapu, an event of nationwide-importance.

Furthermore, she said she hoped that the Congress would be able to name the CCLEX as Santo Niño Bridge by 2021 so the new “iconic” structure would be inaugurated as such. /dbs