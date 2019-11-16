Move for naming CCLEX as Santo Niño Bridge pushed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova municipal government is pushing to name the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) as “Santo Niño Bridge” since it is expected to open by 2021, in time for the Quincentennial Celebration of Christianity in the country.

The Municipal Council of Cordova has passed a resolution on October 21, 2019, to name the bridge after the image of the Señor Santo Niño as a nod to the historical and religious link between the two local government units (LGUs).

“The townspeople of Cordova has been paying homage to the Señor Santo Niño, and the members of its Knights of Columbus have been constituting the majority of the Honor Guard who render service during the procession in honor of Señor Santo Niño every Fiesta Señor in the third week of January,” said Councilor Jonathan Gairanod.

The resolution of Gairanod was received unanimously by all members of the Municipal Council allowing the resolution to move a step forward as it is currently being heard by the Provincial Board.

Yet Cordova is not the sole LGU with the interest for naming the bridge, as CCLEX links Cordova town to Cebu City, which would also need to pass a resolution supporting the move to name the CCLEX as the Santo Niño Bridge.

Read more: Cebu City willing to sign usufruct deal with CCLEX but…

With this, Cordova has sent a formal request to Cebu City Council to support the move to name the bridge after the Holy Image so that the city may pass a similar resolution for the naming of the bridge.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama has welcomed the move by Cordova town in the council, but he said this must be reviewed by the City Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC), which he also chairs.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital on November 16, 2019, Rama said that the matter had yet to be tackled by the City Council, and although he personally would want the bridge to be named as Santo Niño Bridge, he understood that some sectors might want to dispute it because of its religious relevance.

“Of course, we expect most people will support naming the CCLEX as Santo Niño Bridge, but we must also listen to those who may have other ideas,” said Rama.

Rama said the naming of the bridge is not the decision of the two LGUs, but both can recommend to the Congress for the naming of the bridge.

The CCLEX is considered a national property as the contract with private tollway corporation, Metropacific Tollway Corporation, the developer of CCLEX, was undertaken by the Office of the President.

Therefore, only the Office of the President or the Congress can name the bridge through a proclamation or a national law.

Rama said that once the City Council had agreed on a recommended name for the bridge, they would forward this recommendation to Congress for the filing of the appropriate bill.

The guidelines of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) states that for national roads and bridges, the naming of these must be done on a national level, and must have a historical and cultural significance./dbs