PDRRMO to local responders: Formulate contingency plan in case n-CoV enters Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (LDRRMOs) have been alerted to remain vigilant on the public health hazard that the 2019 novel coronavirus may bring should it make its way in the province.

On Thursday morning, January 23, 2022, Provincial DRRM Officer Neil Angelo Sanchez sent out an advisory to the LDRRMOs for the latter to coordinate with their local tourism and health offices amid the reports of the spread of the 2019 n-CoV.

Sanchez said the LDRRMOs, tourism offices and health offices should formulate together a contingency plan to avert a “possible public health emergency.”

“If it will be mismanaged, especially on the information campaign , it may come out as a public health emergency, and that is not what we want to happen,” Sanchez said.

“The DRRM karon (the DRRM now) is concerned with all hazards na. We are not only concerned with natural hazards but also with human induced (such as public health concerns),” Sanchez said.

Sanchez also said that a provincial task force against 2019 n-CoV would also be ideal in address the virus concern.

“I think that should be part of the contingency measure that we should come up with just to monitor and coordinate with the different government agencies,” Sanchez added.

The call to launch the task force, however, lies with Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Christina Gianggo.

In a message reply to CDN Digital, Gianggo assured that they were closely coordinating with the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) to monitor the 2019 n-CoV situation.

“In place naman ang activities (in addressing the n-CoV) and naa na sad mi protocol nga gisunod in times like this,” Gianggo said.

(The activities [in addressing the n-CoV) are in place and we also have a protocol to follow in times like this.)

Gianggo said at this time, it is not yet necessary to activate a task force for the 2019 n-CoV.

Meanwhile, Sanchez said that the local DRRM offices should also be ready to participate in the information and education campaign on the 2919 n-CoV to raise public awareness and action./dbs