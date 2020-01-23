Ex-soldier-turned-bodyguard shot dead by motor-riding tandem in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A former member of the Philippine Army was shot dead by an unidentified motor-riding in tandem at Zuillig Avenue, Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City past 6 p.m. Thursday, January 23.

The victim was identified as Roger Capuyan, residing in Danao City.

According to the investigator-in charge of the case, Police Senior Master Sargeant Ricardo Petiluna of Subangdaku Police Station, the victim was the back-rider of a motorcycle driven by a Joel Alin when the incident occurred.

Based on the accounts of Alin, they were traveling along Zuillig Avenue when he suddenly heard shots from behind and heard Capuyan saying they were shot, thus, prompting Alin to slow down and stop at the roadside.

Capuyan fell to the ground with blood oozing from his body, which resulted to his immediate death. Fortunately, Alin was spared.

Petiluna, also learned from Alin that the victim was a freelance bodyguard at a casino in Cebu.

Alin did not know who might have wanted Capuyan dead but believed it has something to do with his job.

Capuyan’s dead body was brought to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival./elb