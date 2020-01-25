ABC Prime’s three tower project to rise in downtown Cebu City

Cebu will soon have a new landmark as new property developer ABC Prime is developing a three-tower mixed used project in downtown Cebu City.

Adding to the expanding boom of towers in the city, ABC Prime’s Tower 1 will have a 23-story residential and retail building as its maiden project.

Expected to be fully delivered by 2020, ABC Prime’s Tower 1 will will have a total of 697 units.

Its second tower, will still be a residential and commercial while its third tower will have a hotel development with office spaces, said Chief Operating Officer (COO) Amelia Leonardo.

Although there had been no specific dates as to when construction of the two towers will begin, Leonardo said that the company was looking forward at having more projects in Cebu in the near future.

According to Leonardo, Cebu is more promising in the property scene especially for new developers since Cebuano buyers are more eager on the quality rather than the name of the developer.

“That is why we decided to put our maiden project here in Cebu,” said Leonardo.

Tower 1 will have ample parking space, resort amenities, standard and premium residential units, a garden, gym and conference rooms.

Arc Towers is located on N. Bacalso Avenue corner V. Rama Street will be completed by the end of 2022./dbs