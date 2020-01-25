Three restos to satisfy your cravings for Chinese cuisine for the New Year

Let’s eat our way to a long and successful life.

The cultural celebration of the Chinese New Year represents the start of a new year based on the lunisolar calendar which falls on January 25.

It’s traditionally celebrated in China, Korea, and Vietnam as well as countries with significant Chinese populations like Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

Food plays a key role during these festivities, as many Chinese families will cook traditional dishes that incorporate ingredients believed to bring them luck, prosperity, and longevity in the coming year.

Although cooking, in the 21st century, has always been a go-to option nowadays; we’re here to help you give a run-down on the best Chinese restaurants in the city for your convenience. Trust us, you can say xiexie for days.

1. Harbour City-Dimsum House

This one is a no brainer. Harbour City has been in the business for as long as we can remember. From their classic Steamed Fried Rice to their Beef Hakaw or their Lumpia Shanghai, this restaurant has built its reputation as go-to Chinese Restaurant for our random cravings.

Grab a bite now at Harbour City, Level 3 Rotunda, Ayala Center Cebu.



2. Big Mao

Big Mao’s menu is a fusion of classic Chinese food with a few creative twist s. Its specialties include Yang Chow Fried Rice, Spare Ribs, and Chinese Fried Chicken. Big Mao is one of those highly recommended restaurants when you want to feel relaxed with its modern Chinese feel and with a touch of contemporary zen interiors.

Big Mao is located at Level 2 of The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu.

Tsay Cheng

If you’re feeling a little fancy, try Tsay Cheng. Cebu’s premier Chinese restaurant with a classy dining experience. At Tsay Cheng, they only serve the most authentic Chinese cuisine, exquisitely prepared by their skillful chefs. Try their Peking Duck served with Chinese pancakes or their Steamed Shrimp Dumplings made with scallions and bamboo shoots.

Your Chinese Culinary adventure awaits at Tsay Cheng, located at the Grand Convention Center along Archbishop Reyes Avenue, Cebu City.

Drop by one of these Chinese restaurants and tell us your dining experience.