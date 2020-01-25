Government troops kill suspected ISIS terrorist in Lanao encounter 

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines —A suspected ISIS terrorist was killed in an encounter with government troops in a forest between the towns of Balindong and Piagapo in Lanao del Sur last Friday afternoon (January 24, 2020).

Colonel Jose Maria Cuerpo, commander of the Army 103rd infantry Brigade, identified the suspected slain terrorist as Jarir S. Usman, 28, and a resident of Barangay Raya Saduc in Marawi City.

Cuerpo said Usman was identifed through his school ID issued by the Mindanao State University in 2015.

“His parents also identified him when they viewed his body,” Cuerpo said.

Cuerpo said troops from the 28th Infantry Batallion surprised Usman and six of his companions walking in the forest late Friday afternoon.

He said they had known the route the suspected terrorists were taking after informants told them about their activity.

“When we analyzed the numerous information we received, we noticed the forest was a common factor in all of them. We decided to strike,” Cuerpo said.

The alleged ISIS militants have been sharply reduced to ragtag bands after government troops retook Marawi City, which the former seized and controlled for five months.

The siege of Marawi was one of the bloodiest in the Philippines and has affected half a million of its residents, most of whom have yet to return to their homes.

ISIS leaders Abdullah and Omar Maute; and Isnilon Hapilon were all killed during the five months of fighting in Marawi City./dbs