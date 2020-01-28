PB passes resolution asking police to help public avoid being victims of Valentine’s Day crimes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Just a few days before the love month of February starts, the Cebu Provincial Capitol is asking the local police to help the public stay safe from crimes on Valentine’s Day.

The Provincial Board passed a resolution on Monday, Janaury 27, 2020, calling on the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) to issue an advisory on what the public can do to avoid being victims of Valentine’s Day crimes.

Cebu Sixth District Board Member Thadeo Jovito Ouano, who authored the resolution, said criminals may take advantage of the Valentine-related activities this February to prey on unsuspecting individuals.

Ouano, who chairs the PB’s Committee on Public Order, Safety and Dangerous Drugs Act Prevention, also said the season may be an opportunity for “predator drugs” to proliferate.

“It is also necessary yo issue an advisory for the event organizers, party goers and churchgoers to against terrorism threat and the possible presence, sale or use of the so called predator drugs like gamma hydroxybutyrate, which causes piqued sex drives, hallucinations, and ultimately, loss of consciousness,” Ouano cited in the resolution.

Ouano also advised the public not to announce their whereabouts or post pictures real time in their social media accounts in order not to give bad elements a clue that their houses may be empty. /bmjo