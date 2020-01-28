Gwen to barangays: After Jan. 30, no more requests for infra projects assistance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unless there is a “compelling reason,” the Capitol will no longer accept requests for assistance for the implementation of infrastructure projects in the barangays after the January 30, 2020 deadline set by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

The same deadline also applies to the barangays’ requests for assistance for their socio-cultural activities like barrio fiesta subsidy.

Garcia, who announced the deadline during the barangay captains general assembly held on December 10, 2019, said that the barangays were already given enough time to prepare their funding requests.

During their assembly, barangays officials were told to submit resolutions approved by their respective barangay councils to formally make a request for assistance from the Capitol to the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) on or before January 30.

“Unless they have a very good reason, no (we will no longer accommodated requests sent after the Jan. 30 deadline) because we gave them enough time and enough warnings,” Garcia said.

Garcia earlier said her new policy will especially deter barangays from asking for monobloc chairs and tents from the Capitol.

The provincial government releases annual assistance of at least P500, 000 to the barangays for use in the implementation of hard or infrastructure projects.

After the Jan. 30 deadline, PPDO and the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) will start to validate the submitted requests before the two offices will endorse these to the governor’s office for approval. The Governor’s signature is needed before the projects could be forwarded to the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) to already start the procurement process.

“The submission of the requests [is on January 30] but the Provincial Engineering Office will be the one to make the program of works. They have two months to validate these requests,” said Garcia.

Based on the time frame that was earlier presented to the barangay chiefs, the validation period for their requested projects will be done during the months of February and March 2020.

Actual procurement is set to start in April while project implementation is targeted in June. / dcb