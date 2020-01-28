‘No backpack policy’ up for Consolacion’s centennial anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Backpacks will not be allowed in the venue of the Municipality of Consolacion’s centennial anniversary next Thursday, February 6, 2020

The policy applies within the street dancing route of the 10 Sarok Festival contingents from the corner of Laray road and Cebu North Road up to the Jessie M. Robredo Regional Training Center where they will be competing for the ritual dance showdown.

“We are taking this measure to ensure the safety of our participants as well as our guests,” Police Staff Sergeant Gemini Adalim told CDN Digital on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Adalim said the no backpack policy also applies during the Battle of the Bands this Feb. 5 at the Tambayan in Consolacion.

However, Adalim clarified that they will allow the entry of spectators who would bring drawstring bags as long as the items inside them are visible.

Adalim said they are implementing tight security throughout the celebrations especially after they have been informed by the municipal government that there may be very important persons (VIPs) that will attend the centennial anniversary.

In an earlier interview, Consolacion Mayor Joannes Alegado said they even decided to skip defending their Free Interpretation title in this year’s Grand Sinulog Festival in order to focus their time and resources in preparing for their centennial founding celebration.

The town allocated P20 million for its centennial founding anniversary.

The centennial celebrations will start this Saturday, February 1, with a Holy Mass at the San Narciso Parish that will be attended by the parish’s 19 former parish priests.

The centennial celebration will also feature a Centennial Job Fair, Centennial Culinary Festival and Centennial Expo Trade Fair, Recognition of centenarians and outstanding leaders, Drum and Bugle Corps Competition, Sarok Making, Sarok Painting, Sarok Designing, and Sarok Decoration Contest, Sarok Ball and Fashion Show, a Zarzuela Play, Visual Arts Exhibit, and Mr. and Ms. Centennial. /rcg