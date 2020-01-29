Radisson Blu Cebu invites Guests to Dine and Learn
Radisson Blu Cebu beckons all foodies to embark on a gastronomic adventure with an interactive
culinary masterclass at Feria.
On Wednesday, 22 January 2020, the deluxe hotel’s all-day dining restaurant hosted its first cooking
course on the art of Italian style pasta.
The two-hour workshop headed by Executive Chef Nick Riemsdijk emphasized the process of creating fresh, handmade pasta and demonstrated the classic preparations for pappardelle and ravioli with homemade sauces to flavorfully complement each noodle creation.
Registration is now open for the next cooking session where participants will learn to prepare a three-
course menu on Wednesday, 12 February 2020.
This Dine and Learn special is offered at PHP 1,800 net per person and inclusive of lunch buffet with
free-flowing drinks, ingredients, recipe cards and cooking apron.
For inquiries and table reservations, please call (032) 402 9900 or email [email protected]
