Radisson Blu Cebu invites Guests to Dine and Learn

Radisson Blu Cebu beckons all foodies to embark on a gastronomic adventure with an interactive

culinary masterclass at Feria.

On Wednesday, 22 January 2020, the deluxe hotel’s all-day dining restaurant hosted its first cooking

course on the art of Italian style pasta.

The two-hour workshop headed by Executive Chef Nick Riemsdijk emphasized the process of creating fresh, handmade pasta and demonstrated the classic preparations for pappardelle and ravioli with homemade sauces to flavorfully complement each noodle creation.

Registration is now open for the next cooking session where participants will learn to prepare a three-

course menu on Wednesday, 12 February 2020.

This Dine and Learn special is offered at PHP 1,800 net per person and inclusive of lunch buffet with

free-flowing drinks, ingredients, recipe cards and cooking apron.

For inquiries and table reservations, please call (032) 402 9900 or email [email protected]