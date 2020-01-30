Dumaguete mayor urges public to be calm, vigilant amid n-CoV threat

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has encouraged the Dumagueteños to be vigilant and live a healthy lifestyle.

Earlier, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed that a Chinese woman confirmed to be positive of the 2019 novel coronavirus (n-CoV or Wuhan coronavirus) visited Dumaguete City.

“While we have concerns on the entry of tourists and guests, the city and province have no control of the airports and seaports. The national government is doing its best to contain the virus, and we in the local level are in close coordination with the national agencies to keep our citizens safe from this rare virus,” Mayor Remollo said in a statement.

Read more: Wuhan coronavirus threat: Governor Degamo places Negros Or. on ‘Red Alert’

Mayor Remollo called on all Dumagueteños to be calm and be vigilant and exercise precautionary measures by keeping a clean environment.

The mayor’s call for calm and vigilance was made after Governor Roel Degamo placed the province of Negros Oriental under “red alert.”

Read more: DOH to public: Stay healthy, protect yourselves from coronavirus, other diseases

On the other hand, City Health Officer, Dr. Maria Sarah Talla, gave tips to avoid risk of coronavirus infection.

“Observe proper hand washing, cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing with tissue or flexed elbow, thoroughly cook meat and eggs, avoid crowded areas, get plenty of rest, drink fluids, eat a balanced diet and avoid smoking,” Talla said./dbs