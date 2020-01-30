New prexy vows to continue to strengthen MCCI-Mandaue gov’t leaders’ relationship

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Continuing to improve the relationship between the business sector and leaders of the Mandaue City government is the goal of the new president of a business group in the city.

“I will continue the legacy left by our past presidents and continue to improve good relationships with business and local government unit leaders,” said Steven Alain Yu.

Yu, who is a businessman and is from Alliance Pacific Resources Corporation, was inducted into office including new set of Board of Trustees of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Bai Hotel in Mandaue City.

Yu took the oath of office as the new MCCI president succeeding Stanley Go of Virginia Food Inc.

Yu has been the MCCI’s vice president for Internal Affairs since 2017, and has represented MCCI and the business community in various boards and councils including the Regional Development Council.

Yu will be serving as the MCCI President until 2022.

During Thursday’s event, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes inducted Yu, new MCCI officers and the new set of Board of Trustees.

The other new officers of the chamber are Kellie Ko, general manager of KGK Management Inc, as vice president for internal affairs; Edgar Allan Po, assistant manager of Winner Plastic Product Corporation as vice president for external affairs; Girlie Garces, communication officer of San Miguel Brewery as secretary; Amado Go, president of Cenapro Chemical Corporation as treasurer; and Michelle Co-Lin, RGB Vis-Min business center head of CTBC Bank as auditor.

Meanwhile, the new Board of Trustees are Barbara Gothong-Tan, president and CEO of A.D. Gothong Manufacturing Corporation; Stanley Go, vice president Sales & Marketing of Virginia Food Inc.; Mark Anthony Ynoc, General Manager of San Remegio Properties; Beverly Dayanan, president and COO of Contempo Property Holdings Inc.; Jose Manuel Cuenco, senior vice president of Toyota Cebu; Edmun Liu, CEO of Oakridge Reality Development Corporation; John King, managing director of King’s Quality Food, Inc.; Calvin Gothong, president and COO of Carlos A. Gothong Lines Inc.; and Adrian Lee, president of North Era Suite Property Ventures Corporation.

The Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been adjudged as the Most Outstanding Chamber in the Visayas and in the Philippines by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2019. It is celebrating its 55th founding anniversary this 2020./dbs