Police to public: Help us identify human skeleton found in Carmen

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Carmen police is asking the public, who have missing family members, to visit their station and help identify the human skeleton found on January 30, 2020 in a vacant lot in Sitio Pilapilan, Barangay Dawis Norte in Carmen town northern Cebu.

Police Corporal Francisco Domasig, desk officer of the Carmen police station said that those who had missing family members might directly go to their station or to the chamber holder of the Carmen cemetery where the skeletons were currently kept.

“Kung sakaling meron silang nawawalang kapamilya, pwede sila mag punta dito sa aming police station for DNA test process,” said Domasig.

(If they have missing family members, they may visit the police station for DNA test process.)

According to Domasig, they have no idea yet on who the skeleton may belong to or how long the body has been in that state.

Domasig said the skeleton was found by Joselin Alerta, 34, from the same barangay the body was found.

Alerta told Domasig that they found the skeleton near their home and were horrified when they stumbled upon it while they were walking home.

Domasig said prior to the finding of the body, the caretaker of the lot was burning the weeds and have found that there was a sack along the grassy part.

He said the caretaker did not bother to look at what was inside and continued to burn the weeds.

Alerta said that that was when they found the skeleton as they passed by the area later./dbs