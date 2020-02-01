Police to file frustrated homicide case against suspect who stabbed student inside CR of Mandaue school

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Casuntingan police station of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) will be filing a frustrated homicide case against the 19-year-old high school dropout who stabbed a 15-year-old student inside the comfort room of a national high school in Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City.

Police Corporal Shem Saranillo of the Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD), told CDN Digital that the suspect, Mark Niño Donayre of Sitio Tambis of the same barangay remains at large.

Donayre allegedly stabbed the boy four times using a fan knife.

In the initial investigation, it was found that Donayre was jealous because his ex-girlfriend and the victim reportedly had a mutual understanding.

Several students said they saw Donayre fleeing the school a few minutes before they found the victim lying bloodied on the ground.

Saranillo said that they already visited the house of Donayre as well as the houses of his grandmother and father in Barangays Lahug and Busay, Cebu City, respectively, but failed to find him there.

“Amo nato gi inform iya family na pa surrenderon, kay og dili, malutsan nagyud sya ug warrant,” said Saranillo.

(We informed the family to help him [Donayre] surrender, or else he will be served with a warrant.)

Soranillo said they will try to trace the location of Donayre when he would open his Facebook account. She said they will a;sp continue to visit the internet cafes that he would often visit to play computer games. /rcg