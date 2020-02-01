Six drug dealers nabbed in three separate anti-drug operations in Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Six drug dealers were apprehended by police in three separate drug operations in Lapu-Lapu City this afternoon, February 1, 2020.

The suspects were nabbed in Barangays Maribago and Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

First to be arrested was Joel Flores, 48, of Bato Carbon in Cebu City who was nabbed with a .38 revolver with three (3) live ammunition and 37 small packets of suspected shabu (crystal meth) worth P11,100.

Second to fall were Jessa Santos, 30 and Manuelito Camacho, 32 of Barangay Maribago who were caught in said barangay with 25 small sachets of suspected shabu worth P7,500.

Third to be arrested were Richard Inot, Jason Borga and Genaro Pino, all of the legal age and residing at Barangay Mactan.

Police recovered from them 24 packets of suspected shabu worth P7,200.

Police Major Narciso Abapo, Station Commander of Mactan Police Station said the arrested suspects were newly identified drug dealers. They are currently detained at the Mactan Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against them in court. /rcg