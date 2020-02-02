Coldest weather recorded so far in Baguio, Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Saturday, February 1, 2020, said it had recorded the lowest temperature so far since the “amihan” season started in October.

In its 4 p.m. weather bulletin, Pagasa said that on Saturday morning, Baguio temperature dropped to 10.2 degrees Celsius, while temperature in Metro Manila was a cool 18.5 C.

Pagasa said the lowest temperature reading in Metro Manila was observed at around 6 a.m. at its Science Garden monitoring station in Quezon City.

The weather monitoring bureau said the cold weather was largely due to the “amihan,” or cool northeast monsoon season, which started in October and will last until early March.

The northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rainshowers over Aurora, Quezon, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Apayao, Cagayan, Batanes, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar and Southern Leyte.