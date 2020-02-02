DOT issues guidelines on coronavirus threat

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Saturday issued guidelines for tourist establishments on accommodating guests, following official confirmation of the presence of the Wuhan novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the country and the World Health Organization’s declaration of a global health emergency.

Establishments such as hotels, hostels, inns, pension houses and resorts “should take immediate protective measures to avoid, correct or remove imminent danger in areas where tourists are evidently at risk of infection,” the DOT said.

The DOT also encourages these establishments to use the Department of Health’s “decision table” in evaluating their guests.Potential guests who check in are to be asked three questions.

First, if they have traveled to China or any country with local transmission or outbreak of the coronavirus within the last 14 days.

Second, if they had recent contact with a confirmed or suspected case of the virus.

Third, if they have had fever higher than 38 degrees Celsius and flu-like symptoms such as cough, difficulty of breathing or shortness of breath.

The DOT said that with a “yes” to any of these questions, the responding party should be considered a “probable nCoV” patient and must be referred to the nearest local health worker or government hospital in accordance with medical protocol.

‘Stringent sanitation’

The department also said “stringent sanitation standards” in all sectors of the workplace such as housekeeping and food and beverage must also be implemented.

Other tourism enterprises are encouraged to adopt certain practices to prevent the spread of the virus — such as washing hands properly and regularly, proper “cough etiquette,” being ready with a handkerchief or tissue at all times, ban on spitting, using alcohol and hand sanitizers, avoiding unprotected contact with farm or wild animals, and ensuring all foods are well-cooked.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Friday called on the public, locals and foreign tourists alike, to take the necessary precautions to minimize the risk of contracting the virus.

“At this time our first priority is ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of all,” she said.