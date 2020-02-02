Pardo cops pursuing suspects involved in two separate shooting incidents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Pardo police station is conducting a hot-pursuit operation of three suspects that is believed to have been involved in the separate shooting incidents that have killed two persons within eight hours in separate barangays under their area of responsibility (AOR).

The recent victim was identified as Zhoden Rey Dayin Pasa, 23, from Sitio Hawaii, Barangay Cogon Pardo, who was shot outside a computer shop near his home around 2 a.m. today, February 2, 2020.

Police Corporal Justino Paragados of the Pardo police station said that Pasa headed out from the computer shop to pee when the suspect Rey Arnel Abejo, 33, allegedly arrived and shot Pasa dead.

Abejo immediately fled the incident and has not been seen since.

According to Paragados, they are still determining the motive of the killing and will wait for the statement of the family of Pasa, which would be vital to their investigation.

“Wala pa mi nakahibalo kung kontra ba ni sila daan or wala ba hinungdan nga gipusil ang bikita,” said Paragados.

(We still don’t know whether the two were enemies or the victim was shot without any reason.)

He said that they might be filing a case of murder or homicide depending on the given statement of the family and the witnesses.

Paragados said they were having a difficult time with the hot pursuit as they were also looking for two other suspects, who killed Thomy Cabusas Abayan, 31 of Sitio San Vicente, Barangay Bulacao.

Abayan was shot seven hours before Pasa on February 1 at Sitio Mago, Barangay Sudlon 1.

Paradagos said that Abayan was on his way home from Balamban town after visiting his uncle when one of the men on board a motorcycle shot him several times before fleeing the area.

When the medical team responded, Abayan was already dead, said Paradagos.

He said that as of this time, the investigator of the case is still gathering the data on the incident and could not yet conclude the possible motive of the killing of Abayan./dbs