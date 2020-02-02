Coastal villages in tourist-popular Moalboal eyed for reclassification

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial government announced that they, and other government agencies, were planning to reclassify several areas in another tourist-popular town in southern Cebu.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said the Capitol was planning to reclassify several coastal villages in Moalboal town in southwestern Cebu from rural to urban.

This means that the easement zone will be reduced from 20 meters to three meters. For agricultural areas like Moalboal, the easement zone on a beach was defined as 20 meters from the point reached by high tide.

Garcia said the barangays they had initially identified were Barangays Basdiot, Saavedra, and Tuble.

She said that the government officials were also considering to reclassify three more coastal villages from rural to urban.

“According to the National Statistics Coordinating Board, there is already a definition of what is considered urban. Not just (in terms of) population. There are certain parameters like if there are certain establishments present in the area,” she said.

Garcia said the plan was designed to help the local government of Moalboal regulate its tourism industry in these areas.

“Saavedra alone, given with its present situation, has already 25 resorts there. And there are other establishments that might also be there soon. (Because) that is really in the tourism area,” she added.

The governor said they would be coordinating closely with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Environmental Management Bureau, and the local government of Moalboal to discuss the matter further.

Moalboal, a 4th class municipality located 87.5 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, is known for its popular diving spots, sandbars, and white sand beaches.

On January 28, the town of Oslob has also expressed its intention to reclassify areas in Barangay Tanawan.

Barangay Tanawan is where the famous whale-shark watching activities can be found. /dbs

