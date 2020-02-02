AirAsia indefinitely suspends all flights between Philippines and mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao

CEBU CITY, Philippines – AirAsia Philippines has indefinitely suspended its flights between the country and China, starting Sunday, February 2, following the decision of the Philippine government to impose travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

“In compliance with the government’s directive imposing travel restrictions from The People’s Republic of China, AirAsia is canceling its flights between the Philippines and China starting today until further notice from the government,” said AirAsia’s statement issued on February 2.

The flight cancellations covered routes to and from Manila, Kalibo, and Cebu and to and from mainland China cities (Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Shanghai), Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), and Macao SAR.

AirAsia has direct flights serving from Cebu to Macao SAR and Shenzhen in mainland China.

“All affected guests will be promptly notified via email or SMS. AirAsia strongly encourages guests to update their contact details using the “My Bookings” feature on airasia.com to ensure that they receive timely notifications,” AirAsia said.

The budget carrier has given affected passengers the options either to move their scheduled flight, credit their account, or request for a full refund.

“Guests can also check on their flights via the “Flight Status” function on airasia.com website and mobile app,” the airline added./elb

READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE:

https://newsroom.airasia.com/news/travel-advisory-airasia-suspends-flights-between-the-philippines-and-china