High-value drug personality falls in Dumaguete

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- A high value individual (HVI) drug personality based on a regional level database was nabbed with P850,000 worth of suspected shabu (crystal meth) in a drug buybust operation here on Sunday night, February 2, 2020.

Elena Dales Merced, alias “Tomboy”, “Diklum,” and “Bodo”, was arrested by joint elements of the Provincial Intelligence Branch/Special Operations Group (PIB/SOG), Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Dumaguete City Police Office (DCPO) , 702nd Maritime Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) at Fatima Village in Barangay Piapi.

According to police, the 43-year-old Merced is a resident of Barangay Poblacion.

Recovered from the suspect were an estimated 125 grams of shabu worth P850,000, buybust money worth P1,500, a sling bag and a mobile phone.

Police Lieutenant Allen June Germodo, the team leader of the operation, told CDN Digital the suspect was under surveillance for two weeks and could dispose around 200 grams of shabu per day.

“Ang operation niya Dumaguete, Bais ug Tanjay. Makahurot ni siya ug deliver sa usa ka adlaw ug mga 200 grams mga P1.3 million,” Germodo said.

(Her operation is in Dumaguete, Bais and Tanjay. She can deliver around 200 grams worth around P1.3 million per day.)

The recovered items were brought to the Negros Oriental Provincial Crime Laboratory for examination while the suspect is detained at the detention cell of the DCPO. /bmjo