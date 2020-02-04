Talisay City gov’t warns people who spread misinformation on the 2019-nCoV on social media of sanctions

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Talisay City government is warning individuals, who spread misinformation on the 2019 novel coronavirus on social media, of sanctions.

The Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) issued the warning after they also denied reports that a Person Under Investigation (PUI) is now admitted at the city’s district hospital.

“We categorically deny any post in relations to 2019 Novel Coronavirus presence in Talisay City. As of this posting, NO Person Under Investigation (PUI) confine in Talisay City District Hospital,” said an advisory that was posted on the Talisay City DRRMO Facebook page at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

“Any post/shares in relation to this scam and claiming that He/She is coming from our office, is not true, fictitious and with malice,” the DRRMO post added.

Persons sharing fake news “will be dealt with accordingly,” said the DRRMO post.

Misinformation has been spread on social media on the alleged presence of a PIU who is now admitted at the Talisay City District Hospital.

The post added that others who are also suspected with the 2019 novel coronavirus are also headed for the hospital to seek laboratory testing.

The one who posted the misinformation claimed that the presence of PUIs has prompted some hospital personnel to leave their workstations out of fear.