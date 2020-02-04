New PUI recorded in Central Visayas February 4 – DOH

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) revealed that a new patient under investigation (PUI) was recorded in Central Visayas as of February 4.

This as the number of PUIs nationwide has increased since they confirmed the first case of the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD).

Based on DOH’s latest 2019-nCoV ARD case tracker, other regions with new PUI cases are the Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Davao, and the National Capital Region.

The country’s health bureau is monitoring a total of 105 PUIs admitted in various hospitals in the country as of February 4.

“The substantial increase in the number of PUIs is due to the strengthened surveillance system, and contact tracing of the Epidemiology Bureau and the expansion of PUI category coverage to the whole of China,” DOH added.

Last February 3, DOH recorded 80 PUIs nationwide. This means that 25 additional PUIs were admitted in a span of 24 hours. There are also 20, 677 confirmed cases of the 2019-nCoV ARD as of Tuesdat in more than 10 countries, with a death toll at 427 as of February 4. /rcg