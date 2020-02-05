Meet the couple behind viral engagement photo during LANY Cebu concert

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Remember the viral photos of a couple who got engaged during the LANY concert in Cebu?

We now know who they are. And they’re ready to share that experience.

Meet Stefel Cabrera, 28, and Jhoanna Mhae Canales, 26, both BPO employees here in Cebu.

They are the couple who were photographed by many while Stefel popped the question with LANY’s ILYSB playing as background music.

Jhoanna told CDN Digital it was such an unexpected moment for her.

“Honestly, wala ko nag expect because it was planned very well. Less people involved, less chances na ma buking. Wala gyd koi idea na mahitabu to sya. Akoa lang is mo attend sa concert kay first time namo both mo attend ug concert,” shared

(Honestly, I didn’t expect it because it was planned very well. Less people involved, less chances to be caught. I really had no idea this was going to happen. I just thought about attending the concert because it was the first time both of us did so as a couple.)

The couple has been together for ten months. Jhoanna says the moment was something magical and unforgettable.

She said Stefel was not a fan of the band at all but chose to go with her anyway since she was a big fan.

Stefel actually had another plan in mind.

“I was supposed to ask her the question during our Coron, Palawan trip this March, but I thought it would not be as successful as doing it here because I have our friends to help me. Decided to do it the day before the concert, I just wanted to get it over with, no matter the anxiety,” said Stefel.

He also recalled how he was so nervous during the LANY concert.

“Around 75-80 percent kompyansa nga mu yes siya,” added Stefel.

(I was 75 to 80 percent confident she’d say yes.)

Good job Stefel! You deserved the “yes” from

“Dili jud diay mag base kung unsa ka tas-a ang relationship. Once you feel he’s the one, everything comes to its place,” Jhoanna said.

(You really can’t base a relationship on how long you’ve been together.)

The couple is planning to tie the knot early next year to start their life as Mr. and Mrs. Cabrera. /bmjo