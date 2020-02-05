Larsian is generally unsanitary says health official

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Health revealed that after a series of initial inspections in Larsian, the popular barbecue food strip in Cebu City, the results proved that the place is generally unsanitary.

Doctor Bernice Espina, a City Health sanitary inspector, said that Larsian is an open space and prone to pests.

However, any attempt for pest control can be difficult as the food strip is open for 24 hours a day.

Espina said that in the past, the Cebu City Health attempted to encourage some stalls to use glass cases to protect their products from pests such as rats and cockroaches, but they reportedly refused to because all stalls must have the same display for fair competition.

“Naa gyod mga ilaga ug ok-ok kay open man gud ang space. (There are really cockroaches and rats because it is an open space),” said Espina.

Doctor Daisy Villa, the City Health Officer, said that the city must coordinate with the provincial government, the owner of the Larsian lot, in order to address these sanitation issues. She said the City Health has been conducting sanitary seminars with the stall owners and the food workers in Larsian since October 2019.

Villa said these were done to prevent incidents such as that of a viral video circulating of a rat scurrying among half-cooked barbecue products.

The video caught the attention of Mayor Edgardo Labella who ordered an immediate investigation.

Villa said the investigation has already been done a week ago, prior to the directive of the mayor as the City Health also received a copy of the video.

“We are still conducting more inspections. We want to inspect during a time where the stalls are busy to really see the situation at hand,” said the city health officer.

She said she will be forwarding her recommendation to the mayor once they complete all the inspection processes.

Villa said the issue in Larsian has long been a problem for the City Health and they are hoping for coordination with the provincial government to solve the problem. /rcg