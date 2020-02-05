Joint military, police operation leads to killing of top rebel leader in Butuan City

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Misamis Oriental—An alleged top communist rebel was killed in a joint military and police operation in Butuan City on Wednesday morning, Febryaru 5, 2020.

Major Francisco Garello Jr., civil military officer of the 402nd Infantry Brigade in Caraga, identified the downed rebel leader as Manuel Gilo y Magante alias Jino/Saldo.

Gilo was killed when he allegedly tried to engage army and police operatives who came to his rented room in Rosales Street, Barangay 15, San Ignacio, Butuan City in a shootout.

Troops and policemen recovered the caliber .45 pistol Gilo allegedly used in the brief gun battle.

Garello said operatives were supposedly going to arrest Gilo on the strength of warrants for Homicide and Robbery issued by Executive Judge Hilarion P Clapis Jr of the 11th Judicial Region, Branch 3, Nabunturan, Davao de Oro.

The military said the slain rebel was allegedly the Finance Officer of the New People’s Army (NPA) Regional Operations Command and Special Operations Group of the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC).

Gilo was also allegedly the one who planned the kidnapping and murder of Agusan del Sur Loreto town Mayor Dario Otaza and his son in 2015.

Aside from the Otaza murders, Garello said Gilo was also allegedly involved in other NPA operations against military and civilians such as the attack on the mining compound of the Monkayo Mayor Joselito Brillantes in 2016, the disarming of the Peace and Order personnel of Brgy Mahungcog, Magpet in 2016, the Synchronized Attack of Lorenzo Residence in Calinan, Davao City, and the burning of Lapanday Corp. Plastic Plant in Mandug, Davao City in 2017. /bmjo