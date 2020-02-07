9.7K students to benefit from Cebu City’s scholarship program

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with 19 schools in the city for scholarship program of over 9,700 students in the city.

Mayor Edgardo Labella led the signing of the MOA with the partner schools of the city where the city government would provide a P10,000 educational subsidy to the students in the senior high school and college levels.

This scholarship program of the city began in 2014.

Labella said that this subsidy from the city government would provide the less fortunate a chance to continue, finish college, and hopefully reduce poverty in the city.

“It is one of our important duties to provide education to our citizens in Cebu City. Many of our underprivileged citizens could no longer go to college. So I hope our partner schools will take of our deserving scholars because the money of the city, the taxpayer’s money, are going to them,” said the mayor.

Present in the MOA signing were Vice Mayor Michael Rama; Cebu City Councilor Antonio Cuenco, committee on education chairman; and Councilor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros, committee on scholarship chairman; as well as the school administrators; and the president of universities and schools within Cebu City.

Labella said the government would want to provide the students in the city from elementary to high school, which was the reason that recently the ordinance on free uniforms for all elementary students was passed.

The free uniforms of two blouses and one pair of pants or skirt would hopefully encourage public school students to go to school.

As for continuing education to high school and college, the scholarships from the city hopes to find the most deserving students who have the willingness to get a degree and lift their families out of poverty.

The mayor encouraged the scholars to study well in their chosen programs and become professionals to serve in Cebu City in the future./dbs