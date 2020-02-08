Greg Slaughter takes a break from basketball as Ginebra contract expires

MANILA, Philippines—Greg Slaughter announced that he is taking a break from basketball after his contract with Barangay Ginebra expired.

The 7-foot center said in an Instagram post on Saturday that he is stepping away from the game to focus on himself “in all aspects.”

“Now that my contract has expired, I’ve decided to take a break to be able to work on myself in all aspects,” wrote Slaughter. “I may not know what the future holds, but one thing is for sure, the best is yet to come!”

Slaughter, the top overall pick in 2013, helped the Gin Kings to four championships and was even named the Best Player of the Conference in the 2017 Governors’ Cup.

Having never played for any other team in the PBA, Slaughter said his time with the Gin Kings was a dream realized.

“I will forever be proud to have played for Ginebra, a dream of mine that came true when they drafted me in 2013,” wrote Slaughter. “Six years, four championships, a lifetime of experiences and memories. It’s been a fun ride being with this team.”

Slaughter also thank San Miguel Corporation CEO Ramon S. Ang and head coach Tim Cone for the time and support they’ve given him for the past half-decade.

“Thank you first and foremost to SMC and Boss RSA and the rest of the management, Coach Tim and the coaching staff, my teammates, and the entire Ginebra community,” said Slaughter.

“To the best fans in the world, I can’t thank you enough for all the support you have shown me throughout the years. I will forever be grateful!”

The Inquirer has reached out to Cone for comment.