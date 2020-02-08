Five high-risk Negros jail escapees recaptured in Tayasan town

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines — Hunger and fear led to the surrender of two of the five high-risk inmates nearly six days after they bolted Manjuyod City Jail on February 3, 2020.

Their surrender at past 7 a.m. of Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Tayasan Police Office, also led to the authorities recapturing the three other escaped inmates in Barangay Ilaya, Tayasan town in Negros Oriental nearly three hours later or at past 10 a.m.

Read more: 5 high risks prisoners bolt NegOr prison

“Diha ra sila sa Manjuyod ug Tayasan gatuyoktuyok. Unya kay daghan mang CAFGU sa area. So, wala jud sila makagawas. Luya na pud sila, gutom,” said Police Colonel Julian Entoma, Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) director, about the two inmates, who surrendered.

(They were just in the Manjuyod and Tayasan area. They could not leave the area because there were a lot of CAFGUs in the area. Since they could not leave without being caught and they could not get food to eat, they grew weaker by the day.)

Those, who surrendered, were identified as Janly Callao, 29, from Barangay Cabulotan, Tayasan and Ronnie Flores, 25, of Barangay Nagbalaye, Sta. Catalina.

Entoma said that they surrendered to the Tayasan Police Station out of fear and hunger.

The other three inmates, who were identified as Joseph Balderas, 25, resident of Barangay Cabcaban, Bindoy, Julan Paculanang, 31, and Lito Pedro both from Barangay Apanangon, Jimalalud, were recaptured together nearly three hours later./dbs