Netizen’s video of street sweeper cleaning amid the rain ignites inspiration online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Every day we get up for work or for school.

At times we look for so many excuses to just skip work or school.

But in this video of a street cleaner braving the heavy downpour last February 6 in Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City, will make you forget your excuses and just get the job done.

The video was posted by netizen Ariel Villamor, 29, and an Angkas driver.

He told CDN Digital that it was past noon when the rain poured, and he needed to stop in a nearby bakeshop to avoid getting wet by the rain.

“I stopped and saw this lady cleaning the streets without anything that can protect her from the rain, I wanted to give her an umbrella or a raincoat but I don’t have any as well,” said Villamor.

It was then he took a video of the street cleaner and uploaded it on the same day to inspire and wake those who have been very lazy and ungrateful with the jobs they had.

“I have no intention of making it viral, but rather I just wanted to share this video to spark inspiration, and maybe through this, people may have reached her and extended their help,” he added.

The video which he uploaded on February 6 has already been viewed, 490,000, got 7,200 reactions and 8,600 shares.

Netizens were also touched by the video and shared their comments.

Dooder Boudousquie, “Never be ashamed of what it takes to support your family.

To me, this woman has more courage than most men here. At least she’s not begging. Praise 🙏 this woman. The struggles you face in life doesn’t define you,” and Joshua Balmonte simply said, “God bless you, Nay!” /dbs