New PRO-7 chief leads signing of ‘No Take’ policy on illegal activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All the provincial and city directors under the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Monday morning, February 10, 2020, signed an affidavit of undertaking on the policy of “no take” on illegal gambling, illegal drugs, and other forms of illegal activities.

New PRO-7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro headed the signing of affidavit at the Sinagtala hall at the Camp Sergio Osmeña here.

Read: New PRO-7 chief takes over, vows to implement new PNP rules

Ferro said that the signing was a reminder and at the same time a warning to all the policemen of their responsibilities as police officers and the consequences they will be facing once they will be found to have violated the policies of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“The ultimate consequence if they will violate this undertaking? They will be relieved, they will be investigated and proper administrative cases will be filed against our erring policemen, “ said Ferro.

Read: New PRO-7 RD vows to remove ‘environment’ that tolerates illegal drugs proliferation

Ferro said there will be men who will be assigned to monitor the activities of all the policemen under PRO-7. They will be directly reporting to Ferro.

He, however, didn’t specify if these “men” are also police officers or civilians.

Ferro said this development is done in line with the PNP’s bid to free the force from scalawag policemen and to send a message to the community that the organization is serious with its program. /bmjo