New PRO-7 chief takes over, vows to implement new PNP rules

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There’s a new regional director in the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and he vows to strictly implement new policies of the Philippine National Police (PNP) during his watch.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro officially took over as the new PRO-7 chief on Friday, February 7, 2020, replacing Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon.

De Leon is now with the Office of the Chief PNP (Philippine National Police) in Camp Crame. He was chief of PRO-7 for four months

Ferro said he plans to implement the three-strike policy among the provincial and city directors, squadding system, and bring back the eight-hour police shift during his term.

“We will be strict on that. The police should set the example,” said Ferro, who used to be the regional director for operations in the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

“We will better our best. Gusto ko mag improve hanggang makuha natin yung talagang standard na dapat madama ng ating mamamayan ng Central Visayas na your policeman is a credible, effective and capable police force,” said Ferro.

(We will better our best. I would want us to improve until we have reached the standard wherein the residents of Central Visayas Visayas would feel that their police is a credible, effective and a capable police force.) /bmjo