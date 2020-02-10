Fall in love at Waterfront Cebu

Nowadays, searching for the right kind of love is oftentimes viewed as an arduous task. Some may be lucky to find their perfect matches, while others continuously look for theirs.

This month of hearts, you don’t have to go far anymore to search for love. Regardless if you’re taken or not, choose to fall in love here at the center of it all with Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino’s Valentine food & beverage promotions.

Every Friday of February, be sure to bring your loved one to UNO restaurant for a romantic “Friday Steak Night”. Get to bond over our US prime rib carving, apple-glazed pork loin with roasted vegetables, mashed potato, and corn on the cob, and finish it off with a complimentary glass of wine for Php 1,228.00 net/person.

If you’re planning to bring your date to a one-of-a-kind culinary journey, then La Gondola’s “Two-gether Forever” is the answer to your prayers. For Php 1,598.00, treat your loved one with a special set menu for two (2), which includes classic Italian dishes such as Filleto di dentice al piastra con crema di barbabietola e spinaci (Pan-seared red snapper with beetroot cream and spinach), Zuppa di Mare con tartar gamberi (Seafood soup with prawns tartar), and a whole lot more. This is available on all Fridays of the month.

For couples who are into authentic Chinese cuisines, Tin Gow is preparing an exceptional culinary take on the traditional hot pot dish that is made of spareribs and rice with its “Hot Pot Delight”. Get a taste of this appetizing cuisine for only Php 748.00!

Mizu is also ready to celebrate the sweetest occasion of the year with its “A Hearty Meal”, Japanese Chef Imamura’s Yakiniku Donburi, which is made of grilled beef and vegetables served over a bowl of rice for Php 328.00.

Craving for the good ‘ol pasta dish? Worry no more! Satiate your love for pasta with Lobby Lounge’s “Pasta is Love”. For Php 398.00, get to enjoy our seafood carbonara made of seared bay scallops, Pancetta, sliced mushrooms and parmesan cheese.

For outdoorsy couples, Pool Aquarius’ “Always be my Bae-by” is perfect for the both of you. Dine with your “bae” by the pool side and treat him/her with our caramelized baby back ribs with corn and pineapple salsa on the side for Php 548.00.

If you’re planning to take some downtime with your special someone at the center of it all, don’t forget to ring in Room Service and order up their “Romantic Escape”, a roasted salmon steak dish, that both of you will surely enjoy. Relish this dish for Php 598.00.

Choose to love local with Café Fortuna’s “I Love you, Stew” that features the well-loved classic Pork Humba dish, a slow-simmered pork stew in soy sauce, served in a bowl of rice. Try out the best of this Filipino cuisine for only Php 198.00.

Take the sweetness to a whole new level this month with Madeleine’s Red Velvet Valentine and cake of the month: Passion Fruit Jelly with Hazelnut Mousse. Price starts at Php 188.00.

Still thinking of the perfect gift to give your special someone? Then make sure to head over to Waterfront Cebu’s Lobby Lounge and order our Valentine cocktail, which is priced at Php 598.00, to bring home a limited edition Waterfront Love Bear that your date will surely love. The “For-e-BEAR with you” promo is valid until the end of the month.

Indeed, here at the “center of it all”, Valentine’s Day is not just a one-day occasion but a month-long romantic and enjoyable celebration.

