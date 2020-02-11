Drug surrenderer killed in Valencia, Neg Or

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- The body of a drug surrenderer was found near a river in Barangay Palinpinon in Valencia town this province early on Tuesday morning, February 11, 2020.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, director of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO), identified the victim as Hilario Villo, 58, and a resident of the said barangay.

A report prepared by Entoma said that Villo, who is undergoing the Community Based Rehabilitation Program (CBRP), died from multiple gunshot wounds on his body.

Entoma’s report said that a certain Karl Salvoro reported the discovery of Villa’s body at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday to barangay captain Carlos Gainsan, who later on called the police.

Police Major Romeo Cubo, chief of the Valencia Police Office, told CDN Digital that Villo is a known drug personality in their barangay.

“Drug surrenderee ni siya sa Palinpinon unya ato ni siyang gimonitor kay naa tay info nga mibalik ni siya ug dula unya nagplano ta nga atong operatan. Mao lagi nga namatay man hinoon. Gipusil man,” Cubo said.

(He is a drug surrenderee from (Barangay) Palinpinon and we have been monitoring his movements after we received information that he has resumed his illegal drugs business and so we can operate against him. But he was killed. He was shot.)

Police are yet to determine the motive behind Villo’s killing.

Cubo said that residents in the area heard gun bursts at past 9 p.m. on Monday. But fear prevented them from going out of their homes to check on the source of the gun bursts.

Police recovered 12 empty shells coming from a caliber .45 pistol, a black helmet, P320 cash, disposable lighter and a cellphone at the crime scene. / dcb