AirAsia suspends trips between PH and Taiwan
CEBU CITY, Philippines – AirAsia Philippines has indefinitely suspended direct flights between the Philippines and Taiwan after the government here included the self-ruled island in the travel ban to prevent the spread of the dreaded 2019 novel coronavirus.
AirAsia serves daily flights between Cebu and Taipei. It also serves the Cebu-Kaohsiung-Cebu route three times a week. / dcb
