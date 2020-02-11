No forever: 4Ps membership term shortened

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There is no forever even for the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rolando Bautista said that with the implementation of Republic Act (R.A.) no. 11310 or an Act that Institutionalizes the 4Ps, Pantawid members will only be enrolled in the program for a maximum of seven years.

Bautista said that before the law was passed, a Pantawid member can remain in the program until they will no longer be considered as poor. Aside from this, a member can only be struck out from the list, if they violated the conditions laid in the program.

“Meron na kasing limit ngayon ang 4Ps act. Dati nung nag-start kami nung 2008, ay parang forever na naka-enroll ka dun. Pero ngayon dito sa batas ng 4Ps kailangan seven years,” Bautista said.

Bautista, however, said that the law has increased the benefits that Pantawid members will be receiving.

He said that instead of receiving only P700 every month for the healthcare cash grant, with the implementation of R.A. no. 11310, a Pantawid member will now receive P750.

Meanwhile, each child who is studying will also receive P700 as a monthly educational grant for senior high school, P500 for high school students and P300 for kindergarten and elementary pupils.

Pantawid members will also continue to receive a P600 rice subsidy per month and P300 monthly assistance to ease the effect of the train law.

Bautista added that the law is targeting 4.4 million members or 300,000 more members than last year.

This year, the DSWD has allocated a P108.8 billion budget for the program nationwide.

Here in Central Visayas, there are around 267,000 Pantawid members. /rcg