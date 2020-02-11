Newborn baby girl found dead in a mire in Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A newborn baby girl was found dead in a mire in Sitio Timpolok, Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City past 7 a.m. today, February 11, 2020.

Police officer Jude Abella, desk officer of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) station 3, told CDN Digital that the residents near the area have been complaining of a foul smell since Monday, February 10.

Abella said the police with the help of some residents traced the origin of the smell and were led to a part of the vacant lot where they found the decomposing body of the baby.

Based on the initial investigation of the police, the baby may have been dead for about three days and could also be three days old.

Abella said they are still conducting a follow-up investigation to identify the parents of the baby and hold them responsible.

He said they do not know yet if the baby was killed or was already dead when left in the area.

If the police will be able to find the mother of the infant, Abella said they might be filing an abortion or infanticide case depending on the result of the investigation.

The baby was immediately buried a few hours later near the Babag barangay hall after a short funeral service. /rcg