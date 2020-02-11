Like, Love, and Go Local at Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu

Fun and excitement resonate throughout the love month at Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu. Located right on the pulse of Cebu City, the award-winning hotel presents a series of enthralling promotions in February that are sure to get everyone pressing like and love.

Jetsetting couples are in for an exciting deal as they book their next stay with the Local Advantage Promo. With the hotel’s unparalleled accessibility to lifestyle hubs and tourist attractions – guests are treated to an authentic Cebuano experience at the Queen City of the South. The Local Advantage Promo is bookable on the hotel website using promo code LOCAL. Booking period is until February 29, 2020 with stay period until December 31, 2020. Valid for Philippine residents only.

Starting February 10, Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu’s in-house guests may opt to have an indulgent four-course set menu prepped with a romantic setup in the comforts of their room. The Roomantic Dinner package comes with one glass of house wine or Valentine cocktail, served by a personal butler. It is priced at PHP3,800 net per couple from February 10 to 16 and at PHP4,500 net per couple on February 14.

On February 14 to 16, Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu’s all-day dining Pusô Bistro & Bar presents a Valentine treat, the Surf N Turf Dinner Buffet, featuring fresh seafood and mouthwatering meat carvings. The spread is highlighted with baked salmon, coffee-crusted Angus beef rib-eye, and more. The evening is serenaded with performances by an acoustic duo and saxophonist. The Surf N Turf Dinner Buffet is priced at PHP1,600 net per person.