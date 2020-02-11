Aboitiz firm donates over 1M bangus fry to help revive Capiz aquaculture sector

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The aquaculture sector in Capiz received a boost with the donation of 1.3 million bangus fry from Pilmico Animal Nutrition Corporation.

Pilmico, an Aboitiz food business unit, partnered with the Roxas City government and Sagana Agricultural Supply to launch Bangon Capiznon, according to an emailed press release.

The project aims to turn over seed stocks and technical support to revive their aquaculture production to fish farmers in Capiz.

Roxas City has been identified as the country’s seafood capital because of its abundant fish and seafood production. However, it was one of the areas severely damaged by Typhoon Ursula that hit the country late last year.

“True to our brand promise of being a Partner for Growth, Pilmico is here to assure our fish farmers that, together, we can recover and revive the aquaculture industry here in Capiz,” said Richard Rafio, Pilmico Feeds category manager for Aqua.

Roxas City Councilor Moreno Gonzaga, who heads the committee on agriculture and fisheries, lauded Pilmico for its initiatives in helping the affected fish farmers.

Pilmico is the first feed company in Roxas City to provide support for the city’s aquaculture farmers. Gonzaga said this would help the recovery of the province’s aquaculture sector.

The fry allocation of farmers engaged in cage operations would be reared in assigned nurseries, Pilmico explained. These will be distributed to them once their fish reach three to five inches, which is the suitable size for stocking in cages. /bmjo