Another batch of license plate distribution for four-wheel vehicles registered 2015 and 2016 set

CEBU CITY—The wait is finally over for the owners of four-wheel motor vehicles registered in 2015 and 2016.

Over 30,000 four-wheel motor vehicle license plates will be distributed starting Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

In a press statement, the Land Transportation Office bared that the license plates eyed for distribution are those of four-wheel vehicles registered from January to December in 2015 and 2016.

The distribution of 31,167 plates, which will be conducted until next Wednesday, February 19, 2020, will be done at the LTO temporary registration office located at the City Wing of the SM Seaside City Cebu.

However, plates for the motorcycle or two-wheel vehicles will not yet be available as there is still an ongoing plate production at the LTO central office.

Last month, LTO regional director Victor Caindec also announced that replacement plates for motorcycles would also be available for release.

Caindec explained that these are only replacement plates since Congress has yet to decide on the size of the new plates for motorcycles.

He added that for unclaimed license plates of the four-wheel vehicles after the distribution in SM Seaside City, owners could get these from the respective car dealers.

To claim the plates, owners have to present a photocopy of the official receipt and certificate of registration and a valid government identification. Authorized representatives have to present a notarized special power of attorney with the representative’s valid ID. /bmjo