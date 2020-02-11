Korean actress Go Soo-jung from ‘Goblin’ passes away at 24

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress Go Soo-Jung, who appeared in the hit drama “Goblin,” has passed away at the age of 24.

The actress’ management Story J Company announced her passing on its Instagram page Wednesday.

“A few days ago, actress Go Soo-Jung bid farewell to this world and became one of the bright stars in the sky. We will always remember actress Go Soo Jung and her glowing smile which brightened the world. Please wish her safe passage,” the company said.

The cause of her death, however, was not disclosed by her management.

Goo debuted in 2016 through Korean drama series “Goblin” which starred Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na.

The rookie actress also appeared in “With Seoul,” a promotional video of Seoul in South Korea featuring global K-pop group BTS.