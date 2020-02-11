outbrain
Korean actress Go Soo-jung from ‘Goblin’ passes away at 24

By: February 12, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress Go Soo-Jung, who appeared in the hit drama “Goblin,” has passed away at the age of 24.

The actress’ management Story J Company announced her passing on its Instagram page Wednesday.

“A few days ago, actress Go Soo-Jung bid farewell to this world and became one of the bright stars in the sky. We will always remember actress Go Soo Jung and her glowing smile which brightened the world. Please wish her safe passage,” the company said.

스토리제이컴퍼니의 소중한 배우 고수정이 하늘의 빛나는 별이 되었습니다. ⠀ 고수정 배우는 그 누구보다도 순수하고 고운 마음을 가진, 풋풋한 빛이 나는 사람이었습니다. ⠀ 우리를 반겨주었던 당신의 밝은 미소를, 가장 아름다웠던 당신의 청춘을, 그 마음만큼 순수했던 연기를, 우리는 영원히 기억하겠습니다. ⠀ 우리의 영원한 배우, 당신이 떠나는 그 곳엔 부디 아픔 없이 영원한 안식만이 있기를 바랍니다. ⠀ -스토리제이컴퍼니 일동

The cause of her death, however, was not disclosed by her management.

Goo debuted in 2016 through Korean drama series “Goblin” which starred Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na.

The rookie actress also appeared in “With Seoul,” a promotional video of Seoul in South Korea featuring global K-pop group BTS.

