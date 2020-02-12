Province shocked by ‘demanding’ passengers from Taiwan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While the Capitol express surprise with the increase in the number of persons that are now under quarantine, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said they are shocked by how “demanding” the new batch of passengers arriving in Cebu from Taiwan are.

Since Monday evening, Taiwan has already been included in the travel ban imposed by the national government in its efforts to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus Disease (Covid-19) in the country.

“Nakalitan gyud ta tungod aning pag-apil sa Taiwan kay mas daghan… Kani rabang mga nangabot gikan sa Taiwan, mas sabaan man uy,” Garcia said.

(We were taken aback with the inclusion of Taiwan because there were more that needs to be quarantined. Those who have arrived from Taiwan, however, are noisier.)

Garcia said that the Cebuanos who arrived from Hong Kong in the past week and are now also under quarantine, are more prudent in accepting why they needed to be quarantined.

“Ang kato rabang initial nato nga gi-quarantine sa Women’s Center coming from China, mga hipos, mga buotan kaayo. Pero kining gikan sa Taiwan, pagka-demanding na man lang,” said Garcia.

The 14-day quarantine that the Cebu provincial government is imposing for all Filipinos and permanent Philippine residents who arrive from China, Macau, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, or those who have travel history in these areas in the past 14 days, is still in line with guidelines of the national government’s travel ban.

Garcia said there were even passengers who threatened of suing the Cebu Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Christina Giango, for holding them under quarantine in the Capitol-owned evacuation center in Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

Giango said other persons under quarantine at the evacuation center were demanding for separate rooms, fruits, and extra vitamins.

The provincial government is spending for the upkeep of the province-owned facilities that are now being used as a quarantine center. Aside from the evacuation center, the Capitol’s Women and Children Development Center in Barangay Lahug also serves as a quarantine site.

Giango said 26 quarantined persons are currently housed in the WCDC while 15 are in the evacuation center. She added that 15 more passengers are expected to arrive at the evacuation center today, Feb. 12.

The Capitol is spending at least P300 per person per day for the meals of the persons in the quarantine sites. /rcg