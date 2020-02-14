Meet the 4 Cebuanas competing in Miss Philippines Earth 2020 

Cebu City, Philippines—It is the time of the year again to search for the next earth eco-angel from the Philippines.

This year, four beauty queens from Cebu are vying for the Miss Philippines Earth 2020 crown, all of whom are under the wing of Cebuano designers and handlers Jaytee Tariman and Winston Comedido Sy.

Who among Arianne Manquiquis, Nyza Archival, Elsa Trinidad, and Wysden Muñez will bring back the Miss Philippines Earth crown for Cebu after Jamie Herrel (2014) and Karla Henry (2008)?

Get to know more these Cebuana hopefuls as well as their advocacies before the grand coronation will take place on May 10, 2020, at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) in Pasay, Metro Manila.

1. Nyza Archival

Her family name might sound familiar to you.

Yes, Nyza Archival is the daughter of the late Lawyer Noel Archival.

As a Tourism student at the University of San Carlos (USC), the young Archival wants to highlight “advocaSEA” in this national pageant.

She wants to address ocean acidification and protection of the marine and coastal ecosystem from pollution.

“We need to reduce pollution. We have to protect our ecosystems from overfishing and illegal fishing. We have to help fishing communities develop sustainable fishing practices,” she told CDN Digital.

The 19-year-old Cebuana is a newbie in the pageant industry because she has been into triathlon since 2012.

Since her late father knew that she is also inclined to pageants, the young Archival then decided to pursue the pageant industry.

“I know he loves seeing me do the things that I like to do. I do everything to make him proud,” she said.

She officially joined pageants in 2019 and first joined Miss Talamban 2019.

The same year, she joined Binibining Apas 2019 where she placed second runner-up.

Miss Philippines Earth 2020 will be her first national stint and will be wearing the sash of Moalboal town in southern Cebu.

Even a rookie in the pageantry, Archival looks forward to learning new things as she competes with other experienced candidates in her first national pageant.

2. Wysden Muñez

Her mission in this pageant is to end the single-use plastic.

For Wysden Muñez, the use of plastics is one of the biggest factors of pollution.

“I will encourage the public to use eco-bags and stop using plastic straws. With these simple actions, we can make a difference one step at a time,” she told CDN Digital.

This 22-year-old Technical Support Representative will wear the sash for Toledo City for this upcoming national stint.

She is already a titleholder before joining Miss Philippines Earth 2020.

Muñez is Summer Babe 2019, Binibining Toledo Independence 2018, Binibining Balamban 2017 first runner-up, and Miss Lapu-Lapu 2016.

“I believe that our environment has so much more to offer and I want to represent myself as a young woman who is concern about the world we live in,” she said on why she chose Miss Philippines Earth as her first national pageant.

She also wants to lead the young people on how to appreciate and take care of the environment.

“I want people to open their eyes and to give importance to our earth and what we call our home,” she added.

3. Elsa Trinidad

This future architect wants to highlight, “Making Cities Sustainable” in Miss Philippines Earth 2020.

To achieve this cause, Elsa Trinidad wants to promote strict building codes

that favors green construction technologies and invest in good public transportation.

She also advocates the use of renewable resources for generating electricity and to reduce water consumption.

Though Miss Philippines Earth 2020 is her first national pageant, Trinidad is geared with her pageant experiences in Cebu.

The 22-year-old Architecture student from the Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) joined Miss Mandaue 2017 and Binibining Cebu 2017.

Titles under her belt are Miss Asturias 2017 second runner-up and CIT-U Binibining Arkitektura 2018.

4. Arianne Manquiquis

She has her own way of protecting the environment.

As a Fashion Design graduate, Arianne Manquiquis advocates eco-fashion in her Miss Philippines Earth 2020 journey as she represents.

“I want to share how to contribute to minimizing waste through recycling and reusing materials to come up with more sustainable clothing, accessories and alike,” she told CDN Digital.

Just like Archival, Muñez, and Trinidad, Miss Philippines Earth 2020 is her first national exposure.

The 24-year-old marketing professional is representing San Francisco, Camotes Island.

Her last pageant was Binibining Cebu 2018, when she wore the sash for the town of Pinamungajan.

She also won titles like Miss San Francisco (Camotes) 2014, Miss Medellin 2013, Miss Summer Queen 2012, Miss Pinamungajan 2012, and Miss Tabok 2011. /bmjo