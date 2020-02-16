Video of 2 boys crying while visiting their ‘Gammy’ in hospital touches netizens hearts

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Nothing is greater than the bond shared between a grandparent and his grandkids.

Chang Euldan, a Cebu-based businessman and photographer, shared on his social media page a tearjerker video of his sons Bliss, 8, and Shanshan, 6, that was taken when they visited their grandfather, Gamaliel, in the hospital on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Gamaliel, 60, was admitted to a private hospital in Mandaue City on Friday, Feb. 14, for a gastrointestinal complication.

The Euldan family resides in Carmen town in northern Cebu.

In the video, Bliss and Shanshan gave their “Gammy” a very tight hug immediately after he was brought to his hospital room on a wheeled chair. Gamaliel just finished his laboratory tests then.

The boys cried while they hugged Gamaliel, whom they call Gammy.

“Mao gyud ni sila ang tig sugat sa ilang lolo sa balay. But katong pag Friday, nag wonder na sila nganu wala ni uli ilang lolo. when the nurse came pushing the wheelchair sa ilang lolo pa sud room nag lumba na silag hilak,” Euldan told CDN Digital.

(They are always the first to greet their grandfather every time that he would already come home. On Friday, they were wondering where he was because he was not home. They started to burst into tears when they saw a nurse pushing their grandfather’s wheeled chair as he entered the hospital room.)

Chang brought his father to a hospital in Mandaue City on Friday after he complained of abdominal pains. Gamaliel was made to undergo series of laboratory tests to determine what has been causing the pain, the reason why he advised for admission.

When Chang brought his boys for a hospital visit at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Gamaliel was still not at his hospital room.

Chang said that the site of Gamaliel entering the room on a wheeled chair made his two sons burst into tears.

“Bliss told me nga gi mingaw gyud siya pag ayo sa iyang lolo and was really worried. Ang gamay, si Shanshan gi gakus niya pag ayo si Gammy ug gi ingnan nga mang uli nami,” added Euldan.

(Bliss had been telling me that he already misses his grandfather and that he was worried about his health condition. The young one, Shanshan, hugged his Gammy and asked him to already come home with them.)

Chang said he himself was very amazed by his boys’ manifestation of their love for their Gammy, the reason why he made sure to share his video of their hospital visit on his social media page.

Netizens who saw the video expressed how the emotional bond between Gammy and his two beloved grandkids touched their hearts.

Irene Abadiano Pia commented, “Ka sweet sir. Makahilak man sad ta ug apil. Pinangga kaau nila ilang lolo.”

” Awwwww…kalooy sa mga bata..get well Lolo…aron di na magool imo mga apo, ” commented Teresa Diaz Tirol.

But no need to worry, Gammy will be out of the hospital soon.

Chang said that they were just waiting for his father’s laboratory results so they could already go back home to Carmen town. / dcb