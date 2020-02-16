Several Taipei-Cebu-Taipei flights to resume soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Airline companies serving the Taipei-Cebu-Taipei route will gradually resume their operations after the Philippine government ordered the lifting of travel restrictions on Taiwan on Friday, February 14, 2020.

A report by the Central News Agency (CNA), the state-run media of the Taiwanese government, said that EVA Airlines will already continue their one-flight-per day service between Cebu and Taipei.

There are at least 99 direct flights to and from Cebu and Taipei per month.

Meanwhile, AirAsia Philippines, which operates direct flights with Cebu-Taipei-Cebu and Cebu-Kaohsiung-Cebu routes said that they will announce updates on the resumption of their flights soon.

Two Taiwan-based airlines are also set to open additional direct flights from Cebu to the self-ruled island this 2020.

But Starlux Airlines said they will have to postpone the launching of their first Taipei-Cebu-Taipei flight to July 1 while China Airlines, Taiwan’s flag carrier, is conducting further discussions on their plan to already resume flights serving the same route, CNA said.